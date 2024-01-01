rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848684
Photographic postcard with photos of Jack Johnson and James J. Jeffries, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
8848684

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Photographic postcard with photos of Jack Johnson and James J. Jeffries, National Museum of African American History and Culture

