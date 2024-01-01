rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848884
"All in the Gay and Golden Weather," from Appletons' Journal of Literature, Science, and Art, June 12, 1869 by Winslow Homer
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8848884

View CC0 License

