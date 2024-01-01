rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848949
Southeast View of "Sedgeley Park," the Country Seat of James Cowles Fisher, Esq., Thomas Birch
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8848949

View CC0 License

