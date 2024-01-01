https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848950Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextO-rón-gás-see, Bear-catcher, a Celebrated Warrior by George CatlinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8848950View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1824 x 2251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1824 x 2251 px | 300 dpi | 11.77 MBFree DownloadO-rón-gás-see, Bear-catcher, a Celebrated Warrior by George CatlinMore