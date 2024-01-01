rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848977
The "Hell Hole", New Hope Church, Georgia, from Photographic Views of Sherman's Campaign, plate 27
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8848977

View CC0 License

