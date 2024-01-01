https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849017Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeaving the Firehouse by H. A. Thomas & Wylie Lithographic Company and published by Buchanan and Lyall., Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849017View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 866 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1444 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLeaving the Firehouse by H. A. Thomas & Wylie Lithographic Company and published by Buchanan and Lyall., Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore