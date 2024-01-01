https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWa-pel-la - Chief of the MusquakeesOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849160View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1991 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2511 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4737 x 6603 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1991 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4737 x 6603 px | 300 dpi | 179.01 MBFree DownloadWa-pel-la - Chief of the MusquakeesMore