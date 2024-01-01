https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849183Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCharles Lindbergh and Alexis Carrel, Samuel Johnson WoolfOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849183View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1027 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2996 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7440 x 8693 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7440 x 8693 px | 300 dpi | 370.1 MBFree DownloadCharles Lindbergh and Alexis Carrel, Samuel Johnson WoolfMore