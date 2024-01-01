https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849238Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRail Shooting on the Delaware, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849238View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3096 x 2342 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3096 x 2342 px | 300 dpi | 20.77 MBFree DownloadRail Shooting on the Delaware, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore