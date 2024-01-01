https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849292Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHunting Antelope, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849292View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 906 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1576 x 1190 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1576 x 1190 px | 300 dpi | 5.4 MBFree DownloadHunting Antelope, Smithsonian National Museum of African ArtMore