https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849353Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the Embroidery of the Right Top Part of a Man's Waistcoat of the "Fabrique de St. Ruf", Fabrique De Saint RufOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849353View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 955 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1591 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the Embroidery of the Right Top Part of a Man's Waistcoat of the "Fabrique de St. Ruf", Fabrique De Saint RufMore