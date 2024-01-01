https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Great Western Railway Viaduct, St. Austell, Under the Snow - St. Ives, Hayley LeverOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849418View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1019 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1699 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Great Western Railway Viaduct, St. Austell, Under the Snow - St. Ives, Hayley LeverMore