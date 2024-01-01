rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849493
John L. Lewis, Mary Harris Jones, Thomas J. Mooney and Joe J. Tomblin
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8849493

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

