https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849536Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMen of Progress and Invention (At Cooper Union, 1857), John SartainOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849536View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 726 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2116 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6615 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6615 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 151.44 MBFree DownloadMen of Progress and Invention (At Cooper Union, 1857), John SartainMore