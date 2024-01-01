rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849536
Men of Progress and Invention (At Cooper Union, 1857), John Sartain
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Men of Progress and Invention (At Cooper Union, 1857), John Sartain

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8849536

View CC0 License

Men of Progress and Invention (At Cooper Union, 1857), John Sartain

More