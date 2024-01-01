rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849614
Francis Wilson and De Wolf Hopper, Alfred Frueh
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Francis Wilson and De Wolf Hopper, Alfred Frueh

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849614

View CC0 License

Francis Wilson and De Wolf Hopper, Alfred Frueh

More