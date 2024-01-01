https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849669Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJeannette Pickering RankinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849669View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2285 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5241 x 8029 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5241 x 8029 px | 300 dpi | 240.81 MBFree DownloadJeannette Pickering RankinMore