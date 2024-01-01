https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849773Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSurrender of General Lee, Currier Ives Lithography CompanyOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8849773View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7663 x 10097 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7663 x 10097 px | 300 dpi | 442.76 MBFree DownloadSurrender of General Lee, Currier Ives Lithography CompanyMore