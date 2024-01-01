https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849830Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmall Landscape, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8849830View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7800 x 4648 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7800 x 4648 px | 300 dpi | 207.49 MBFree DownloadSmall Landscape, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Bequest of Mabel Johnson LanghorneMore