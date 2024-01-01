rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849946
Washington and His Staff at Valley Forge by Veron Fletcher and Edward Moran, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

