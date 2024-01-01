rawpixel
The Blue Girl (fragment): Yellow and Blue, James Abbott McNeill Whistler (1834-1903)
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8849999

View CC0 License

