https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8850128Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCabin Door Still Life, Richard La Barre GoodwinOriginal public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8850128View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 725 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2114 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2820 x 4668 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2820 x 4668 px | 300 dpi | 37.7 MBFree DownloadCabin Door Still Life, Richard La Barre GoodwinMore