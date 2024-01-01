https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnswer the call: Red Cross Fund (1952) vintage health poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854488View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 963 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2810 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4685 x 5835 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4685 x 5835 px | 300 dpi | 78.24 MBFree DownloadAnswer the call: Red Cross Fund (1952) vintage health poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More