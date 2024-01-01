rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854488
Answer the call: Red Cross Fund (1952) vintage health poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library…
Answer the call: Red Cross Fund (1952) vintage health poster by Joseph Binder. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

