https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRome via the Mont-Cenis route (1920) vintage poster by Géo Dorival. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854494View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2563 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3658 x 4995 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3658 x 4995 px | 300 dpi | 52.3 MBFree DownloadRome via the Mont-Cenis route (1920) vintage poster by Géo Dorival. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More