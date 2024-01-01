rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854494
Rome via the Mont-Cenis route (1920) vintage poster by G&eacute;o Dorival. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rome via the Mont-Cenis route (1920) vintage poster by Géo Dorival. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854494

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Rome via the Mont-Cenis route (1920) vintage poster by Géo Dorival. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More