The play that rocked Broadway "Class of '29" It dares to tell the truth (1936-1937) poster by Federal Theatre Project…
The play that rocked Broadway "Class of '29" It dares to tell the truth (1936-1937) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

