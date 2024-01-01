rawpixel
Edward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854497

Editorial use only

