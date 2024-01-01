https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854497View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5984 x 8378 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5984 x 8378 px | 300 dpi | 143.55 MBFree DownloadEdward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More