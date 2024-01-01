rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854504
Penn State glee club - spring concert (1980-1990) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Penn State glee club - spring concert (1980-1990) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854504

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Penn State glee club - spring concert (1980-1990) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More