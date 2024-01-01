rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854507
Pennsylvania Railroad - Washington, the city beautiful (1940) poster by Grif Teller. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Pennsylvania Railroad - Washington, the city beautiful (1940) poster by Grif Teller. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854507

View CC0 License

