https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAIGA San Francisco (1984) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854517View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2742 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7050 x 9000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7050 x 9000 px | 300 dpi | 181.56 MBFree DownloadAIGA San Francisco (1984) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More