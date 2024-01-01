https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854524Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHot stuff! An invitational exhibition of sculpture in cast metal (1985) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854524View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 917 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2674 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7480 x 9790 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7480 x 9790 px | 300 dpi | 209.51 MBFree DownloadHot stuff! An invitational exhibition of sculpture in cast metal (1985) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More