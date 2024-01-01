rawpixel
Macalester ceramics invitational (1983) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress.
Macalester ceramics invitational (1983) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
8854526

