rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854528
The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854528

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

The Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More