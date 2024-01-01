https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854528Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854528View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2683 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7540 x 9835 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7540 x 9835 px | 300 dpi | 212.16 MBFree DownloadThe Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts (1980) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More