https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854539Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNavy! Uncle Sam is calling you - enlist in the Navy! (1917) vintage poster by Western Litho. Co. Los Angeles. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854539View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2395 x 3233 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2395 x 3233 px | 300 dpi | 22.18 MBFree DownloadNavy! Uncle Sam is calling you - enlist in the Navy! (1917) vintage poster by Western Litho. Co. Los Angeles. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More