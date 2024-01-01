rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854539
Navy! Uncle Sam is calling you - enlist in the Navy! (1917) vintage poster by Western Litho. Co. Los Angeles. Original…
Navy! Uncle Sam is calling you - enlist in the Navy! (1917) vintage poster by Western Litho. Co. Los Angeles. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854539

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

