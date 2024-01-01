rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854544
First call I need you in the Navy this minute! (1917) army recruitment poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public…
First call I need you in the Navy this minute! (1917) army recruitment poster by James Montgomery Flagg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854544

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

