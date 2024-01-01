https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHiking--WPA recreation project, Dist. No. 2 / Beard. (1939) poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854557View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 777 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2267 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5654 x 8729 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5654 x 8729 px | 300 dpi | 141.31 MBFree DownloadHiking--WPA recreation project, Dist. No. 2 / Beard. (1939) poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More