https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854562Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis breaks the back of a book! (1936) vintage poster by Arlington Gregg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854562View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 945 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2755 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4519 x 5741 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4519 x 5741 px | 300 dpi | 74.25 MBFree DownloadThis breaks the back of a book! (1936) vintage poster by Arlington Gregg. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More