rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854563
Be sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Be sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854563

View CC0 License

Be sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More