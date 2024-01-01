https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854563Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBe sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854563View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 796 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2321 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2716 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2716 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.83 MBFree DownloadBe sure to visit the five-borough outdoor exhibitions of children's paintings (1941) poster by Henry Herzog. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More