https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRobert Wiegand Exhibition (1965) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854569View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4940 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3592 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5805 x 8175 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4940 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3592 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5805 x 8175 px | 300 dpi | 135.77 MBFree DownloadRobert Wiegand Exhibition (1965) poster. Original public domain image from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More