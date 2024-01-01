rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854583
8th War Loan. (1918) vintage poster by Julius Klinger. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8854583

