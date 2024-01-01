rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854586
IBM, mess with your mind... technical vitality (1974) vintage poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the…
IBM, mess with your mind... technical vitality (1974) vintage poster by Ken White. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8854586

Editorial use only

