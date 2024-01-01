rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8854587

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

