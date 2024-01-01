https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854587Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8854587View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 912 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2660 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9420 x 7160 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9420 x 7160 px | 300 dpi | 192.97 MBFree Download"No mas Vietnam in Central America and the Caribbean" (1983) vintage poster by Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More