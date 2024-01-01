https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAssisi, the countryside as if from a window in a tower (1920) vintage poster by Vittorio Grassi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8854588View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2392 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3388 x 4957 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3388 x 4957 px | 300 dpi | 48.07 MBFree DownloadAssisi, the countryside as if from a window in a tower (1920) vintage poster by Vittorio Grassi. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.More