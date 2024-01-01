rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8854589
Big Tent Theatre - now playing - Abraham Lincoln, the great commoner (1936) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.).…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Big Tent Theatre - now playing - Abraham Lincoln, the great commoner (1936) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8854589

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Big Tent Theatre - now playing - Abraham Lincoln, the great commoner (1936) poster by Federal Theatre Project (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

More