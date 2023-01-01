Date stamp, object clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 8857751 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 135.15 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi