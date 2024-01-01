rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863405
Costume picture i (girl with orange, the baker's daughter), 1908 - 1909, Helene Schjerfbeck
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8863405

View CC0 License

