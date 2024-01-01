https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863510Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe rape of the sabine women, 1718 - 1719, Giovanni Battista TiepoloOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863510View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 704 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2054 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2079 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe rape of the sabine women, 1718 - 1719, Giovanni Battista TiepoloMore