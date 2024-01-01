https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8863798Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCottages on the dunes, 1700 - 1799, Jacob Van RuisdaelOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8863798View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2687 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3543 x 2720 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCottages on the dunes, 1700 - 1799, Jacob Van RuisdaelMore