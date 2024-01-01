rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864053
The poor devil by the fire ; the devil by the pot, 1897, by Hugo Simberg
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The poor devil by the fire ; the devil by the pot, 1897, by Hugo Simberg

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864053

View CC0 License

The poor devil by the fire ; the devil by the pot, 1897, by Hugo Simberg

More