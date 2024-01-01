rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864070
Two male teals by the water, 1849, by Ferdinand von Wright
Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864070

View CC0 License

