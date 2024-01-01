rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864186
Still life with vegetables and fish, 1876, Fanny Churberg
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Still life with vegetables and fish, 1876, Fanny Churberg

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8864186

View CC0 License

Still life with vegetables and fish, 1876, Fanny Churberg

More