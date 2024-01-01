https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864557Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeashore at haikko in autumn, 1892, by Albert EdelfeltOriginal public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8864557View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2410 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2440 x 3543 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeashore at haikko in autumn, 1892, by Albert EdelfeltMore